Operation Olivia: Coast Guard’s annual drill saves 6.98 lakh Ridley turtles

New Delhi, May 19 In a major boost to marine conservation, the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) annual mission ‘Operation Olivia’ helped protect a record of over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during February 2025, an official said on Monday.

Conducted annually from November to May, Operation Olivia is an important initiative of the ICG aimed at ensuring safe nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles, particularly at Gahirmatha Beach and the surrounding coastal areas of Odisha, which see the arrival of over eight lakh turtles each year.

The record mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha stands as a testament to the ICG’s sustained efforts in safeguarding the endangered species through rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement.

Since the inception of Operation Olivia, ICG has carried out over 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, significantly reducing threats such as illegal fishing and habitat disruption.

During this period, 366 boats involved in illegal fishing were detained, reaffirming the ICG’s strong enforcement role in protecting marine life. Apart from surveillance, ICG has actively worked with local fishing communities by promoting the use of Turtle Excluder Devices and partnering with NGOs through formal MoUs to support sustainable fishing practices and conservation education.

Earlier, a suspicious, unidentified boat spotted approximately 22 nautical miles off the Jafrabad coast in Gujarat sparked a heightened maritime security alert on the West coast on Sunday, setting off an extensive aerial and naval search operation involving the ICG, Navy, and marine police.

The alert was first raised by vigilant fishermen who noticed the unfamiliar vessel behaving unusually. Using wireless communication, they informed their boat captain, who in turn notified the Jafrabad Boat Association. The association promptly reported the matter to the ICG.

Responding, the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the boat, which appeared to be heading toward Daman, changed direction and attempted to flee once the aerial team closed in for inspection.

Eyewitnesses, including fishermen, observed individuals aboard the vessel, further intensifying concerns. Kanaiyalal Solanki, president of the Jafrabad Boat Association, confirmed that local fishermen were assisting authorities in the search and were maintaining strict vigilance at sea.

