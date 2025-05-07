Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting with CMs, DGPs of States Bordering Pakistan and Nepal (VIDEO)

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army carried out a major strike against terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday night in response to the recent attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine locations and reportedly killed around 100 terrorists. Following the strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security meeting with the chief ministers, directors general of police and chief secretaries of nine border states that share a border with Pakistan and Nepal. These included Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal. The lieutenant governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the security situation in view of the war-like circumstances at the border.

Earlier, Amit Shah hailed the Indian Armed Forces, saying Operation Sindoor was “Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam." He said the Modi government has resolved to give a befitting response to the attack on India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on the situation. A meeting of all political parties has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss the developments.

According to sources, the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, destroying key terrorist bases. Several top terrorists were eliminated in the operation. Among the targets hit was a location linked to most-wanted terrorist Masood Azhar. Fourteen members of his family are reportedly killed in the attack.

