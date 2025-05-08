Operation Sindoor: Bihar parents name newborn babies as ‘Sindoor’, ‘Sindoori’

Patna, May 8 The success of Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Army targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has sparked a wave of patriotic sentiment across Bihar.

In an extraordinary expression of national pride, 13 newborns have been named ‘Sindoor’ and ‘Sindoori’ by families inspired by the military operation.

The symbolic names are being seen as a tribute to the valour of the Indian armed forces and a celebration of the mission that has deeply resonated with citizens across the country.

In Muzaffarpur, at a private nursing home, one family named their newborn ‘Sindoor’.

Himanshu Raj, a resident of Kanhara in Bochaha block, named his sister’s daughter after the operation, vowing to celebrate ‘Operation Sindoor Day’ each year along with her birthday.

“It’s our way of honouring the soldiers who risked their lives for our safety,” Raj said.

In Sitamarhi district, Vandana Devi, a resident of Belsand block, named her grandson ‘Sindoor’, hoping he will grow up to serve the nation in the armed forces.

“My son runs a jewellery shop, but my grandson will serve Bharat Mata and join the Indian Army,” she said proudly.

In Katihar, a baby girl born in a nursing home was named ‘Sindoori’ by her parents, Santosh Mandal and Rakhi Kumari, residents of Kursela.

“Our daughter was born on the same day as the operation. Naming her Sindoori is our tribute to the nation,” said Santosh.

These naming choices go beyond sentiment, they reflect a larger emotional connection that everyday citizens are feeling with the Indian Armed Forces.

Families say that this is more than just a name; it’s a symbol of patriotism, national pride, and solidarity with the soldiers guarding India’s borders.

As the impact of Operation Sindoor continues to unfold, these small but meaningful gestures highlight how deeply it has touched the hearts of ordinary Indians, transforming even moments of personal joy into powerful acts of national tribute.

