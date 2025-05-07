Operation Sindoor: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Hails Strikes, Stands With Armed Forces

Indian army and Air force gave fitting reply to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. In Operation Sindoor on May 7, nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were targeted. According to Indian defence sources, the targets were terrorist hideouts and not Pakistani military installations. Following the surprise air strikes, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lauded the operation and reiterated his party's unwavering support for the armed forces.

In a statement on X, Ramesh hailed India's uncompromising policy to eliminate all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), noting that this policy "must" be guided by the "supreme national interest. It must be India's unwavering policy to completely eliminate all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and this policy must always be guided by the supreme national interest," Ramesh stated on X.

"This is a time for unity and solidarity," he further asserted.

The Congress leader highlighted that since the April 22 terror attack, the party has consistently expressed its full support for the government's response to the incident. "Since the night of April 22, the Indian National Congress has been making it clear that the government will have our full support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress Party stands firmly with our armed forces," the Congress MP affirmed.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. According to CNN, this was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.