Operation Sindoor gave the world a new India: Maha CM

Akola, June 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Operation Sindoor gave the world a new India in which terrorist camps as well as the military runways in Pakistan were also destroyed.

"Earlier, if there was a war, we used to look abroad. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become self-reliant. The strength of the country was shown through 'Operation Sindoor'," he added.

"Pakistan had to request Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after that there was a ceasefire," he remarked and thereby rejected the US President Donald Trump's claim of mediation.

He was speaking at the Vikas Samvad organised in Akola.

On this occasion, State Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle, BJP Working President Ravindra Chavan, Guardian Minister Akash Fundkar, MP Anup Dhotre and legislators Randhir Savarkar, Harish Pimple, Prakash Bharsakale, Vasant Khandelwal and Kishore Jorgewar along with BJP office bearers of Akola and Washim districts were present.

CM Fadnavis laid the foundation stone and dedicated 19 development works worth Rs 2,700 crore.

In his speech, the Chief Minister presented an overview of a slew of development works carried out by the Central and state governments.

"The country has undergone a transformation in 11 years. According to the World Bank report in 2013, the number of poor people in the country was 27 per cent. Now it has come down to five per cent. PM Modi implemented the concept of welfare of the poor. The Narendra Modi government has given three lakh houses to Maharashtra. Due to this, not a single person in the state will remain homeless," he said.

"The MahaYuti government has achieved success in the state. The first 100-day action plan was implemented which showed changes in government offices. In the coming period, all government services will be made online. An agreement was reached with 'WhatsApp'.

He said that this will make the administration dynamic and transparent.

On the commencement of air service from Akola, the Chief Minister added: "The promise made in Amravati has been fulfilled as the Amravati-Mumbai air service has started. The issue of the runway of Shivneri airport in Akola will also be resolved soon and after that the aircraft will also fly from Akola."

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis said that the MahaYuti government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party will complete its five-year tenure.

"We will stay together and the MahaYuti government will complete its five-year term," he added.

