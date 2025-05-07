Operation Sindoor: How India Crippled Pakistan-Based Terror Camps in 25 Minutes—9 Camps Destroyed, 90 Militants Eliminated

In a powerful and precise response to years of cross-border terrorism, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, delivering a resounding blow to terrorist organizations operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Within just 25 minutes, the Indian Armed Forces targeted and destroyed nine terror camps, killing approximately 90 militants.

Precision Strikes on Key Terror Hubs

The Indian Air Force, in coordination with the Army and Navy, conducted joint airstrikes on the following locations: Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Kotli, Bagh, Gulpur, Bhimber, and Shakargarh. These sites were known hideouts and training centers of terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and others responsible for attacks on Indian soil.

A Coordinated Military Operation

Operation Sindoor was launched at 1:05 AM on the night of May 6–7. Senior defense officials confirmed that the strikes specifically targeted facilities involved in planning and executing terror attacks against India. The operation was led by Colonel Sophia Qureshi, marking a landmark moment in India's military history.

Decades of Terror Answered

According to government sources, these camps had been operational for nearly three decades, used to train and harbor terrorists. The strikes were a direct retaliation against multiple terrorist attacks India has faced over the years, sending a clear message: India will no longer tolerate terrorism and will respond with force when provoked.

A Clear Message to the World

With Operation Sindoor, India has once again asserted its firm stance on national security and counterterrorism. The operation underscores India's capability and willingness to dismantle terror networks at their roots — even beyond its borders.