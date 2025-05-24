Operation Sindoor Immortalized in Mango: Bihar Farmer’s Unique Salute to Nation (Watch Video)

A farmer in Bihar has come up with a delightful and symbolic way to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor as the country celebrates it: naming a mango after the operation. A new mango variety dubbed "Sindoor" has just been discovered in the plantation of Ashok Chaudhary, also known as "Mango Man," of Maheshi Tilakpur, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur. This is a show of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a salute to the Indian Army.

Bhagalpur, Bihar: Mango grower Ashok Chaudhary names a new mango variety “Sindoor” to honor Operation Sindoor pic.twitter.com/Ky9gdb9Sru — IANS (@ians_india) May 24, 2025

Ashok Chaudhary, who is well-known for his inventiveness and sense of patriotism, has long blended his passion for mangoes with his sense of patriotism. When Narendra Modi took office as prime minister in 2014, Ashok gave the mango variety Modi 1 its name. It immediately became well-known for its distinct flavour and richness. Modi 2 in 2019 and Modi 3 in 2024 were its successors. Modi Green and Modi Rangin are vivid, lively, and flavourful, much like the concepts they stand for. Now, in 2025, Ashok produced "Sindoor Mango" to commemorate India's victory over terrorism through Operation Sindoor. He declared, "This mango is more than just a fruit; it's a message of pride, victory, and the sweetness of national unity." The Sindoor mango is said to be incredibly flavourful and sweet, and it embodies the soul of India.

Madhuban, Ashok's orchard, is already well-known for its unusual and colourful mangoes, many of which are named after national figures, events, and missions. His goal with Sindoor is to infuse every home with a little bit of patriotism.

Like the famous Zardalu mango from Bihar, which has previously made its way to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ashok's aim is to serve Prime Minister Modi and Indian Army men the Sindoor mango.

He proudly remarked, "This is my salute to the courage of our jawans and the leadership of our Prime Minister."

By growing mangoes, Ashok Chaudhary is fostering not only fruit but also reverence, memory, and patriotism.