Operation Sindoor: India Targets JeM, LeT Headquarters in Pakistan’s Punjab Province

The Indian forces have targeted the headquarters of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Visuals From Bahawalpur

A Pakistani armed forces spokesperson confirmed to the BBC in an interview that the IAF had targeted Bahawalpur and Muridke. India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India's action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Operation Sindoor UPDATES: Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab, officials said.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement released at 1.44 am. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."