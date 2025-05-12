‘Operation Sindoor Is India’s Policy Against Terrorism’: PM Narendra Modi’s Strong Message To Pak

In his first televised speech since India launched missiles at terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that Operation Sindoor, which destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan, was not just an operation but also a doctrinal shift and a policy against terror. PM Modi said, Operation Sindoor is still ongoing and would be a resolute response to state-sponsored terror assaults against Indian civilians. This is a new normal, he reaffirmed, echoing the statements made by the nation's top military leaders during the past two days. If our citizens are targeted, India will firmly strike at the core of terrorism, he said.

PM Modi said, “Surgical strike and airstrike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in the fight against terrorism. It has set a new standard, a new normal. If India is attacked by terrorism, it will be dealt with brutally. We will deal with terrorism in our own way, on our own terms. We will go to every place and carry out tough operations.”

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | In his address to the nation, PM Modi says, "...Now, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. This operation has drawn a new line, it is the new normal..." pic.twitter.com/PFEjp9lqPy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boldly and resolutely told the country that India would not be cowed by nuclear blackmail of any kind. His comments came after Operation Sindoor, a precision military campaign against terror camps in Pakistan, was successfully carried out. Following Indian forces' devastating attacks on terror facilities in Bahawalpur and Muridke, deep within Pakistan, the prime minister made his announcement. The goal of the activity was to dismantle networks that were reportedly in charge of planning attacks on Indian territory, most recently the April 22 terror incident in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists. In his national address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi declared, "India will not tolerate any sort of nuclear blackmail." He underlined that Pakistan's war plans had been destroyed by the surgical strikes.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | In his address to the nation, PM Modi says, "...No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore..."



He says, "Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms" pic.twitter.com/2DmGVrPI42 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Key representatives from the defence and external affairs ministries gathered at PM Modi's home in New Delhi for a high-level meeting before the national speech. NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and all three military chiefs attended the meeting. A planned dialogue between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan was the subject of discussions. India's response to cross-border terrorism has significantly increased with these actions.