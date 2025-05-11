Operation Sindoor: Mastermind Behind IC-814 Plane Hijack and Pulwama Attack Killed in Precision Airstrikes

India has successfully eliminated Yusuf Azhar, the mastermind behind the 1999 IC-814 plane hijacking, in a major counter-terror operation named Operation Sindoor. Azhar, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, was one of over 100 terrorists killed in coordinated airstrikes by the Indian Armed Forces. He was also a key figure in training militants and overseeing cross-border terror operations. Azhar’s death marks a major breakthrough for Indian security forces, given his long-standing involvement in some of the country’s deadliest terrorist attacks. He was also known by the aliases Ustadji and Ghosi Sahab in terror circles. The Indian Army conducted this operation under the name Operation Sindoor. At a press conference, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai shared the following key details about Operation Sindoor.



Operation Sindoor: India’s Retaliation for the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted Indian security forces. Conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Air Force, the operation struck multiple terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A total of nine terror hubs were hit with precision, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists. These strikes were not only a response to the Pahalgam assault but also a broader move to dismantle long-standing terror infrastructure that has repeatedly threatened Indian security. The military emphasized that the operation was executed with surgical accuracy and real-time intelligence inputs.



Key Terrorists Involved in Pulwama and IC-814 Also Neutralized

Besides Yusuf Azhar, the operation also claimed the lives of high-value terrorists Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmad. Rauf was reportedly involved in planning both the IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama bombing, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel. Mudasir Ahmad, another prominent figure, had been on Indian intelligence radars for years due to his involvement in recruiting and training fidayeen attackers. The Indian Army’s leadership confirmed that eliminating these specific individuals was central to the operation’s goals. Their deaths deal a severe blow to terrorist networks operating from Pakistani soil and shield India from future high-casualty attacks.

Lashkar’s Muridke Headquarters Among Major Targets Hit

The Indian Air Force also struck Muridke, a notorious terrorist hub and the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The facility had long served as a training and operational base for extremists like Ajmal Kasab and David Headley. Indian defense officials described the damage inflicted on Muridke as “significant and irreversible.” Destroying this hub is expected to disrupt the group’s ability to train, plan, and launch cross-border attacks. By targeting both Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba strongholds, India has sent a message that terror infrastructure will no longer be tolerated and will be preemptively dismantled, irrespective of the geography it hides in.



Army Declares Operation Sindoor a Success, Shows Evidence of Strikes

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, presented satellite imagery and other classified visuals to support claims of success in Operation Sindoor. He reaffirmed that the objective was clear: to neutralize terrorists and obliterate their infrastructure. Over 100 terrorists were confirmed dead, and all primary targets were successfully engaged. Ghai stressed that these actions were in line with India’s commitment to protect its citizens and ensure justice for attacks like IC-814 and Pulwama. The Indian Army has vowed to continue its proactive stance against terrorism, declaring that further strikes will follow if provoked.