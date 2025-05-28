Operation Sindoor: Mock Drill To Be Held Tomorrow Evening in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab

The government said on Wednesday, May 28, that a mock drill will be conducted in four states and UT, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, on May 29 evening. This will be the first drill in states bordering Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'.

Earlier, the government had announced to conduct mock drills in 244 districts of the country on May 7 amid tension with Pakistan on the same night India strikes terrorist locations in Pakistan under the 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Neapli tourist.

The military operations conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of the April 22 attack targeted nine spots of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After four days of precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10.