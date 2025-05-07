Operation Sindoor: MP CM hails PM Modi, Indian military

Bhopal, May 7 Soon after news broke of the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the military of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our brave Indian Army is powerful and capable of dealing with enemies of the country. The Army has given a befitting reply by targeting nine hideouts of terrorists. The entire country is proud on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army," the Chief Minister said in a video message on Wednesday.

He further stated that this action showed the courage of PM Modi and his commitment to the nation.

"Once again, it has been proved that our PM Modi does what he says, and no one should doubt him. This ‘Operation Sindoor’ has brought joy to the country," he added.

As many as 70 terrorists, including senior and mid-level commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were eliminated as India conducted 24 missile strikes across nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and PoK.

These included camps, safehouses, and logistical facilities used to plot attacks against India.

The strikes were described as swift and clinically executed. All missiles had struck their intended targets within an hour, with UAVs providing real-time confirmation. The coordination and timing were designed to maintain surprise and limit exposure.

India stressed that the operation was a calibrated military action, not an act of escalation.

Foreign Secretary Misri underlined that India's objective was to dismantle terror infrastructure without endangering civilians or provoking wider conflict.

He added that in the days since the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan had only issued denials and accusations instead of acting against the perpetrators.

The operation was a coordinated tri-service effort by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. It began at 1:44 a.m., with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the mission through the night in close contact with senior commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In Madhya Pradesh, security mock drills will be held at many places today, including in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni.

