Operation Sindoor Outreach: Third All-Party Delegation leaves for five-nation tour

New Delhi, May 22 The third group of high-level, all-party delegation led by DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi left for a five-nation tour on Thursday as India mounted a global outreach campaign on Operation Sindoor, exposing Pakistan and the global terror outfits that operate from its soil.

The delegation will visit Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to further India's diplomatic outreach on the issue and communicate the nation's strong resolve in combating terrorism in all its forms.

Earlier, two groups of high-level, multi-party delegations left for Japan and the United Arab Emirates as part of a five-nation tour.

The initiative aims to build international consensus against terrorism and isolate Pakistan, along with the terror-backed groups emanating from its soil that perpetuate and support terrorism.

The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the beginning of India's extensive diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Following their engagements in Japan, the delegation will visit South Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28), and Malaysia (May 31).

The second delegation, which also departed the national capital on Wednesday, is led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. This group is currently visiting the UAE and will then travel to Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. It includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, along with BJD’s Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

India’s Operation Sindoor Outreach seeks to highlight Pakistan’s role in fostering cross-border terrorism, with a total of seven delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former ministers, and diplomats, visiting 33 countries between May 21 and June 5.

