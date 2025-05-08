Operation Sindoor: ‘Pakistan’s Bid To Escalate Negated-Proportionate Response by India,’ Says Indian Army

The Indian Armed Forces have reacted appropriately and rebuffed Pakistan's attempts at escalation, the PIB said in a statement Thursday. Pakistan used drones and missiles to try to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India on the evening of May 07–08, 2025, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, according to the statement. It further stated that the Air Defence and Integrated Counter-UAS Grid systems had neutralised these strikes. The remnants of these strikes are currently being found in several places that attest to the Pakistani attacks.

Sharing the press release on X, the Indian Army posted, “Operation Sindoor

Pakistan's Bid to Escalate Negated- Proportionate Response by India.”

According to the release, the Indian Armed Forces attacked many Air Defence Radars and installations in Pakistan on Thursday morning. India's retaliation has been as intense as Pakistan's in the same area. The statement stated that it has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Using mortars and large calibre artillery, Pakistan has intensified its unprovoked shooting across the Line of Control in the Jammu and Kashmir sectors of Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri. Pakistani firing has killed 16 individuals, including five children and three women. "India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt," the press notification stated.