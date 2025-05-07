Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meeting On May 8 After India Strikes On Pakistan Terror Camps

Targeting nine terror sites throughout Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India began Operation Sindoor, a historic tri-service military operation, in the early hours of May 7. The administration has set an all-party meeting for tomorrow (May 8) at 11 AM, following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The government will be represented at the meeting by senior ministers, including Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting's agenda is anticipated to centre on informing opposition leaders about the operation and talking about the future of national security issues. Taking to X, Rijiju posted, “Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi.”

Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi. https://t.co/1hcBepMReC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 7, 2025

India launched 24 missiles in within 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and striking nine terror sites. Under the secret name Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the strikes on May 7 from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM.

After Effects Of Operation Sindoor:

Shortly after India attacked terror camps, the Pakistani army heavily shelled the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing nine civilians and injuring forty-one more. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a number of enemy posts.

Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, said that an Indian missile attack in Bahawalpur killed 10 members of his family and four close allies, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI). His older sister, her husband, a nephew, and his wife were among the dead. Manoj Tiwari, a BJP MP, emphasised that no civilians in Pakistan were hurt during the military operations and expressed complete faith in the Indian administration. He restated that Pakistan's inaction against terrorists was the reason behind the strike.

Following India's missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base and Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur stronghold, the Kartarpur corridor in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was closed for the day.

Following Operation Sindoor, security at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was increased, severely disrupting air travel in northern India. Routes from delicate border areas like Leh, Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar were primarily affected, with 98 flights being cancelled and 113 flights experiencing delays as of May 7.

Americans have been advised by the US embassy in Pakistan to stay away from war areas, particularly those close to the Line of Control (LoC) and the India-Pakistan border. The US Department of State has already issued a "Do Not Travel" recommendation for the area because of the possibility of terrorism and armed conflict. The "Reconsider Travel" warning is still in effect for the remainder of Pakistan. The embassy recognised reports of the Indian military action in a statement issued on Wednesday, stating, "This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."