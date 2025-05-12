'Operation Sindoor' proves every inch of Pakistan is within India's reach: BJP

New Delhi, May 12 BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday lauded the success of 'Operation Sindoor', stating that the Indian armed forces' strikes against terror targets deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have sent a strong global message that no part of Pakistan is beyond India's reach.

"For the first time, the world saw that every inch of Pakistan is within India's striking capacity. Their air defence collapsed on May 7, and in just 25 minutes, the world witnessed what India can do to eliminate terror hideouts," Patra said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Calling the briefing a "moment of national pride," the BJP leader emphasised that India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was not just swift but decisive, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public promise of retaliation.

"This was not a normal press conference," he said, adding, "This was India's message to the world -- that terrorism will be met with force."

Patra highlighted the international support India received, revealing that PM Modi had personally spoken with heads of state from nearly 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US, to isolate Pakistan.

"Major Islamic nations also stood with India," he said, citing PM Modi's cut-short visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

He also underlined the non-military actions taken by India for the first time in five decades, especially the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

"Nearly 90 per cent of Pakistan's water supply depends on the Indus River. Cutting it off will cripple their agriculture and shrink their GDP by nearly a quarter," Patra warned.

Patra detailed the twin objectives of Operation Sindoor -- military precision and civilian safety.

"The strikes were on remote, high-value terror hideouts. No military base was targeted. The mission was to eliminate terrorists without civilian casualties," he said.

He named high-profile terrorists killed in the operation, including Abu Jundal and Abdul Rauf, and emphasised that India had struck inside Punjab province, the political heart of Pakistan.

"This is Naya Bharat. We strike in their backyard," the BJP leader said.

Showing photos of Pakistani military brass attending the funerals of terrorists draped in national flags, Patra reiterated India's long-standing claim that Pakistan provides state support to terrorism.

He pointed out that Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a US-designated terrorist, led the funeral prayers -- underscoring the deep collusion between Pakistan's establishment and terror groups.

Calling it a first in global military history, Patra concluded, "This is the first time a country has struck deep inside a nuclear-armed nation and destroyed its terror infrastructure... Operation Sindoor is a turning point in India's fight against terrorism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor