Operation Sindoor reflects PM Modi’s resolve, seamless intelligence, and armed forces’ power: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s counterstrike in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, as a defining moment in the nation’s evolving security architecture.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block in New Delhi, HM Shah described the operation as a “unique symbol” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will, seamless intelligence coordination, and the formidable strength of India’s armed forces.

“Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of PM Modi’s determination, our intelligence agencies’ precision, and the impeccable striking capability of our three armed forces,” HM Shah said.

The operation, launched after the Pahalgam attack, drew global attention due to the intensity of the four-day-long hostilities between India and Pakistan. It culminated in an ‘understanding’ on May 10. India had earlier warned that “any act of terror will be considered an act of war”, signaling a clear departure from past restraint.

The newly inaugurated MAC — under the Intelligence Bureau — is designed to enhance coordination between various intelligence and law enforcement agencies by facilitating real-time intelligence sharing.

The upgraded centre aims to streamline response mechanisms and boost India's preparedness against both internal and external security threats.

Highlighting the need for a future-ready security ecosystem, HM Shah said the government is focused on building a robust national security infrastructure capable of countering evolving challenges, particularly terrorism and insurgency.

“India now operates on a proactive, not reactive, security doctrine,” HM Shah noted.

Meanwhile, the back-to-back developments — the surgical military response under Operation Sindoor, the unprecedented scale of Operation Black Forest, and the technological upgrade of MAC — signal a broader strategic shift in India’s national security doctrine, say experts.

It is an indication of the fact that the government appears determined to institutionalise a proactive, intelligence-led framework to combat threats from terrorism, insurgency, and cross-border militancy, security observers believe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor