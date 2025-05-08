Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Damage in Pakistan Before and After Indian Missile Strikes

Newly released satellite images from Maxar Technologies have confirmed significant structural damage at key sites in Pakistan following Indian missile strikes carried out as part of 'Operation Sindoor' on the night of May 6-7 in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) . The images, shared by the news agency Reuters, show before-and-after views of the Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and the complex in Muridke, both identified by India as hubs for terrorist activity.

Hours after the strike, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press conference said that it was essential that the terrorists of the April 22 Pahalgam attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control.

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) in Muridke region of Pakistan is one of the nine terror camps destroyed by Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, this is a site where terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack, were trained, a senior military official said, reported India TV News.

Another targeted sites are Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla.

Before-and-after satellite photos reveal the collapse of one of the mosque’s domes, holes in the roof, and widespread debris, confirming severe destruction.

The Indian government claim the site was used for the recruitment, indoctrination, and training of militants, and that Jem chief Masood Azhar had operated from this location under state protection. The strike as a necessary retaliation to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 222, which left 26 people dead, including a Nepali tourist.

Sheikhupura District Additional Deputy Commissioner, Usman Jalees said, "Around midnight, two missiles were fired by India in the premises and the other two attacks were carried out after a brief gap, and the whole four attacks were carried out in less than ten minutes. Four buildings have been demolished, one is the admin block and the mosque, and additionally two residences."