Operation Sindoor: Schools, Colleges in 5 Border Districts of Jammu To Remain Closed Today

All educational institutions in the five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the prevailing situation in the region, officials said. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba”s base in Muridke.

Also Read | Why Was It Named Operation Sindoor? India Strikes 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan to Avenge Pahalgam Massacre.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X. According to defence sources, three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The military strikes were carried out under ”Operation Sindoor”, two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.