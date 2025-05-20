Operation Sindoor succeeded with Maa Karni’s blessings: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, May 20 Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said on Tuesday that the Operation Sindoor succeeded with the blessings of Maa Karni.

He also reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Bikaner on May 22, holding a key meeting with party workers. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also participated in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the review, Rathore informed that Prime Minister Modi will address a massive public gathering in Bikaner.

“Thousands of citizens from the region are expected to attend. The Prime Minister’s address will energise the workers and provide vital guidance,” he said.

Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, Rathore attributed the achievement to the blessings of Maa Karni and the valour of the Indian Army.

“With the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the unmatched bravery of our forces, the Indian Army penetrated 500 km inside Pakistan's territory, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled their operational bases,” he said.

Rathore added that the Army specifically targeted terrorist hideouts, including those linked to the Kandahar hijacking, while ensuring no civilian harm.

“Some terrorists reportedly regretted surviving, realising their end was inevitable. Operation Sindoor has instilled fear among terror networks.”

Rathore added that Pakistan panicked in the wake of Operation Sindoor and sought ceasefire negotiations through multiple countries.

“The Pakistani Army conveyed its desire to avoid war. In return, the Indian Army laid down tough conditions—surrender of the remaining terrorists and a commitment that Pakistan would no longer shelter terrorism. Only after this, the operation was paused,” Rathore asserted.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor remains active against any future terrorist activities and will continue as necessary.

Rathore also spoke about the ongoing Tiranga and Sindoor Yatras across the country following the success of Operation Sindoor.

“These Yatras aim to foster patriotism and boost the morale of our armed forces. The public response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic,” he said.

--IANS

