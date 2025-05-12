Operation Sindoor: Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to BSF martyr Mohammad Imtiyaz

Patna, May 12 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday strongly condemned terrorism emanating from Pakistan and asserted that the Indian Army has the full support of the people in its efforts to protect national security.

Addressing media persons in Patna, Yadav said: “Terrorism must be eradicated from its roots, and Pakistan, which sponsors terrorism, should stay within its limits. We are proud of our defence forces and their capabilities. The country has full faith in the Indian Army, which has always fulfilled its duty with valour.”

Tejashwi Yadav also condoled the martyrdom of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, who lost his life in a confrontation with Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I met with the son of SI Mohammad Imtiyaz, who bravely sacrificed his life for the country. I will be visiting his native village, Garkha in Saran district, on Tuesday to pay my respects,” he added.

The mortal remains of SI Imtiyaz arrived in Patna earlier in the day. A tribute ceremony was held at Patna Airport, where leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Naveen, and BSF officials paid their last respects with state honours.

Tejashwi Yadav also responded to his gesture of rescuing a woman and her son injured in a road accident on the Bakhtiyarpur four-lane highway.

“If someone’s life can be saved, then we must help. Road accidents cause the highest number of civilian deaths. It’s the duty of every citizen to act on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor