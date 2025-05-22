‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme Integrated into Banarasi Saree in Varanasi (Watch Video)

Saree traders and shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district have integrated Operation Sindoor into Banarasi sarees. The print designs on the sarees highlight the Indian armed forces' fight against terrorism. These unique sarees have become popular, reflecting national pride and drawing widespread attention.

The 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 24 tourists, including a Nepalese national. During the Indian military operation, nine terror locations were targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The saree trader Tridev Banaras integrated design in a unique way on the saree material, on which missiles, drones, Indian Army personnel, and the Indian Air Force were drawn or painted. This reflects the success of India's military operation against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Shopkeeper Vikash said, "We have created this saree inspired by Operation Sindoor, combining elements of India's three armed forces the Army, Navy, and Air Force into one design. It features symbols like the BrahMos missile, various fighter jets, and the Sudarshan Chakra. Through this saree, we want to convey the message that the entire nation stands united with our soldiers. India is one, and this is the message we want to share."