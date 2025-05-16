Operations of Turkey-based Celebi Aviation suspended at Bengaluru airport; 500 staff moved to other agencies

Bengaluru, May 16 The ground handling operations of Turkish company Celebi Aviation have been suspended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. This action has been taken as per the directive of the Central government, the official statement by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) stated on Friday.

“In compliance with a directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), government of India, Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) has transitioned its ground handling operations from Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, to other existing service providers to ensure continuity and operational stability,” the statement said.

“We are coordinating the transition in collaboration with all existing aviation stakeholders and government authorities. We remain committed to maintaining seamless operations throughout this period of transition,” the BIAL stated.

Sources stated, more than 500 staff members have now been transferred to other agencies. Services have been reassigned to different companies, according to airport authorities.

The Turkey-based Celebi Aviation Company managed about 15 international and cargo flights at the International Airport in Bengaluru.

The airport authorities have stated that the services offered by the Turkish aviation company were outsourced to other air services companies on Thursday night. The company employed about 500 personnel and now they have also been transferred to different firms.

Celebi Airport Services India is part of Turkey-based Celebi, which was operating in nine airports in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

As a retaliatory measure against Turkey following its backing of Pakistan during its military response to India after 'Operation Sindoor', the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday had revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd offering ground handling services at nine airports, in the interest of national security.

The order came days after Turkey backed Islamabad and condemned India’s 'Operation Sindoor' taken up to avenge the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The drones launched by Pakistan on a large-scale targeting Indian regions and military bases were also sourced from Turkey.

Significantly, more than 125 top trade leaders from across India on Friday resolved to boycott all forms of trade and commercial engagement with Turkey including travel and tourism.

The trade leaders also appealed to the Indian film Industry not to undertake shooting of any film in Turkey.

The decision was taken at a National Conference of Trade Leaders convened by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in New Delhi, where representatives from 24 states participated.

The collective Indian trading community views Turkey's support to Pakistan as a betrayal, particularly considering the humanitarian and diplomatic support extended to it in the past by India.

