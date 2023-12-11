Opium worth Rs 1 cr seized in Delhi, 2 interstate peddlers arrested

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized over 3 kg of pure opium worth around Rs 1 crore in the national capital. Two key members of the syndicate were arrested, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the accused identified as Siyaram and Dinesh, both residents of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, were supplying contraband drugs for the last five years and in the last one year, they had supplied over 100 kg of opium in Delhi and its peripherals.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that there was information that an interstate drug syndicate is being operated by one Siyaram.

“The input was further developed through informers and technical analysis, and it came out that Siyaram was procuring opium from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Bihar and then supplying it to his associates in Delhi-NCR and many other states,” said the DCP.

On December 3, specific and credible information was received that Siyaram, along with one of his associates, would come to Delhi near Akshardham metro station to supply a huge consignment of drugs to his associates. “Accordingly, a trap was laid, and Siyaram and Dinesh were apprehended when they were boarding an autorickshaw after stepping down from a bus. Both of them were carrying sling bags.”

"On checking their bags, 3,407 grams of opium were recovered from the cavities inside the bags. The duo used to procure opium from one Birsa, a resident of Jharkhand, and supplied the same to their contacts in Delhi-NCR and Haryana. It was also revealed that they had supplied more than 100 kg of opium in the last one year,” the DCP added.

Further raids are being conducted in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Delhi-NCR to nab the remaining members of the syndicate, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor