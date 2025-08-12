‘Oppn conspiring to weaken Constitution’: Himachal BJP chief

Shimla, Aug 12 Himachal Pradesh unit BJP President Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday said those who invoke the Constitution are the ones who are conspiring to weaken its basic institutions.

“Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and the Congress are trying to spread anarchy in the country by making baseless allegations on an impartial institution like the Election Commission,” Bindal said in a statement.

He added that by making a regular process like the Special Revised Voter List (SIR) a political weapon, these people are doing vote bank politics in favour of infiltrators.

“The truth is that they are pained at how power went out of their family,” he alleged.

Former state minister Bindal said the people of the INDIA Block, especially Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, keep on invoking the Constitution these days.

“The country is seeing that if anyone is doing the most anti-constitutional work, it’s Rahul Gandhi. The directionless Congress is in a dilemma. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not happening for the first time; this is a regular process of the Election Commission at the national level. After independence, the Election Commission has an independent and continuous process to refine and organise the voter list,” the BJP leader said.

“The Congress party spread lies on EVMs… sometimes it raises the issue of Maharashtra, sometimes of Haryana and creates a new mountain of lies. Today, the Congress leaders are calling the Lok Sabha elections held in Himachal Pradesh as false; both the state president and the Chief Minister of Congress are trying to put the narrative sent by the central Congress party among the public in step with each other.”

He said the Congress has reached a state of despair due to continuous defeat in many states, especially in 2014, 2019 and 2024. They have no clear issue, no policy. As a reactionary force, these people are making their own political programs.

“First, the Congress made EVM an issue, then lied on Rafale, then supported China in our dispute with China on the border. They raised questions on the Indian army and India's sovereignty, about which the judiciary would hardly have made such a harsh comment on any political personality in independent India, which tells me, whose side are you on? The public is watching and wants to hear your opinion,” Bindal added.

