Oppn flags ‘massive voter fraud’ plot in Assam; targets BJP minister

Guwahati, Jan 9 The Congress party in Assam on Friday accused the BJP government of engineering a “dangerous conspiracy” to manipulate the state’s electoral demography through the alleged inclusion of “outsider voters” under the guise of a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia alleged that the ruling BJP, driven by its “blind lust for power”, has begun covertly tampering with voter lists after sensing political vulnerability, despite earlier claiming that delimitation would safeguard indigenous interests.

In a strongly-worded statement, Saikia claimed that a senior BJP leader and state minister was playing a central role in the alleged operation, which he said amounted to a betrayal of the spirit of the Assam Accord.

Citing a specific instance from Guwahati’s Tayabulla Road, Saikia alleged that nearly 80 individuals from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were found registered as voters from a single small room.

He termed the incident as “proof” that the BJP was attempting to replicate what he described as the “Haryana model” of electoral manipulation in Assam.

The Opposition leader further alleged that the ruling party was planning to insert between 5,000 and 10,000 non-local voters in each constituency to tilt electoral outcomes and permanently alter Assam’s demographic balance.

“The government must answer how such large-scale irregularities are taking place under its watch,” Saikia said.

He also accused the BJP of pursuing a “fascist agenda” aimed at eroding Assam’s linguistic and cultural identity by imposing a policy of “one nation, one language”, warning that such moves would have serious long-term consequences for the state.

Calling upon the people of Assam to remain vigilant, Saikia alleged that the BJP had resorted to money power, vote-buying and voter list manipulation to retain control.

He said the Opposition “strongly condemns” what it termed the ruling party’s “double standards” and would continue to resist any attempt to undermine Assam’s identity and democratic process.

