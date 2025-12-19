Oppn has problem with the name 'Ram': BJP leader on protest against G RAM G Bill

New Delhi, Dec 19 BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday criticised the Opposition for protesting against the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB–G RAM G Bill), saying that the Opposition appears to have a problem with the name 'Ram'.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said that since the Bill has been passed, the Opposition should welcome it.

"We have increased the guarantee of jobs, which should make everyone happy. However, the Opposition seems to have an issue only with the word 'Ram' in the name of the Bill," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Hussain said that the party should refrain from protesting in the name of 'Ram'.

"The Congress has, in the past, described Lord Ram as imaginary by making submissions in court. That is why they have a problem with the word 'Ram' today," he alleged.

He also said that the Bill includes several improvements.

"The guarantee of jobs has been increased, many amendments have been made, and earlier shortcomings have been corrected. Despite this, the Congress is objecting only to the name, rather than focusing on the welfare aspects of the Bill," Hussain added.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress held a protest against replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Parliament premises.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the demonstration.

The Congress had earlier asked for the Bill to be sent to a select committee or a joint parliamentary committee.

The protesting leaders have termed the Bill not just an affront to the Father of the Nation by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, but also an attempt to snatch the Right to Work, which brought socio-economic changes in lakhs of villages.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress MPs held a 12-hour-long dharna on the Parliament premises, protesting the manner in which the Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

The sit-in protest began around 1 a.m. outside the main gate of the old Parliament building.

The Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the Bill was rushed through without adequate discussion, violating Parliamentary norms and undermining democratic processes.

On December 18, the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) via voice vote.

The Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA with an enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment annually for rural households, was cleared despite the Opposition's demands for further scrutiny.

The House was subsequently adjourned till December 19.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, defending the Bill amid disruptions, contrasted the government's approach with the Opposition's legacy.

"The Congress party worked to kill Bapu's ideals, while Narendra Modi ji worked to keep Bapu's ideals alive," he said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's vision, Union Minister Chouhan highlighted how the Narendra Modi government's flagship schemes embody Gandhian principles in action.

"Bapu is alive today in the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, in Ujjwala Yojana where smoke has been removed from 10 crore kitchens, in Ayushman Bharat assuring treatment for 36 crore people, and in 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs providing affordable medicines," he said in the House.

He also noted Mahatma Gandhi's presence in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Skill India, Atal Mission, and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"Bapu is not just alive in pictures and posters, but in all our hearts. Bapu's ideals are alive in this scheme," Union Minister Chouhan asserted, referencing the Bill's 60:40 Centre-state funding ratio to build a "new India".

