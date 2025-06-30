Oppn leaders in Punjab defend drug traffickers, claims AAP minister Cheema

Chandigarh, June 30 Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Monday slammed the hypocrisy and opportunism of opposition leaders, especially of the Congress and the BJP, over their stance on the drug trade in the state.

He shared a video to expose how these leaders had earlier condemned alleged drug kingpins like arrested Akali leader Bikram Majithia but are now defending him as the AAP government took decisive action against him.

Cheema told the media here that from 2007 to 2017, Punjab witnessed an alarming rise in drug trafficking and the spread of substances like ‘chitta' (synthetic drugs), heroin, and smack.

“This dark period in our state’s history, marked by the blatant drug trade, is indelibly linked to the rule of the Akali-BJP government. Now, when the AAP government is taking strict actions against these criminals, the very same opposition leaders who once promised to eliminate drugs from Punjab are shamelessly defending those involved in this nefarious trade.”

He pointed out that from 2007 to 2017, it was during the tenure of Akali Dal and BJP alliance that Punjab’s youth became entangled in the deadly claws of drugs.

“The history books will mark the first time that Punjab’s youth, many of whom left for foreign lands to escape this epidemic, were systematically destroyed by this drug trade, which was not only ignored but actually encouraged by the previous governments,” Cheema said.

He also emphasised how key opposition leaders had previously called for action against Majithia involved in the drug trade, yet today, they are attempting to shield him.

He specifically referenced Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who had promised to take action against Majithia and others in 2016, only to now reverse his stance and defend him.

“In 2016, Bajwa publicly stated that when the Congress government comes to power, they would drag Bikram Majithia and other accused through the streets, but today, he calls Majithia a ‘clean’ man,” Cheema said, urging Bajwa to clarify his double standards.

Cheema also brought attention to statements from Congress leaders like Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had at one point accused Majithia of involvement in drug trafficking, but are now backtracking.

“Khaira and Channi both once called Majithia a ‘drug lord’ and demanded stringent action against him. Today, when the AAP government is pursuing justice, they have chosen to defend him. This is nothing but opportunism and betrayal of the people of Punjab,” the AAP leader added.

