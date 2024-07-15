Oppn MLAs in Goa demand discussion on National Education Policy

Panaji, July 15 Three opposition MLAs in Goa have demanded a discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP).

The demand has been made by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, Congress legislator Carlos Ferriera, and Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, who submitted a notice under Rule 61 in this regard to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

“The National Education Policy is a major reform in the field of education. However, there are major issues regarding its implementation in the state which have left the students, parents, and other stakeholders concerned and anxious.

"The NEP spans more than four stages of education and hence a comprehensive discussion on the actions carried out till date and the action plan to be taken is warranted to address these concerns," the notice stated.

“We therefore request you to permit a discussion under Rule 61 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly,” it added.

The demand was made by the opposition MLAs after the question hour on the first day of the Assembly session was disrupted over a breach of privilege motion moved by BJP MLA Krishna Salkar against Congress MLA Alton Dcosta.

The monsoon session of the Assembly which began on Monday will conclude on August 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor