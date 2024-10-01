'Oppn MLAs will get full cooperation for development': MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 1 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the opposition MLAs will get full cooperation from the state government to develop their constituencies.

CM Yadav said this after a delegation of Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly Umang Singhar met him and sought his intervention on various issues.

"Congress MLAs came to meet me today and discussed various issues. In the meeting, the opposition assured to cooperate for the development of the state," CM Yadav said.

Chief Minister further stated that he has assured that his government will always be ready to support the MLAs for the development works.

CM Yadav said he would also welcome the opposition's suggestion for the growth of the state.

"I have asked all the MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly to prepare a vision document for the development of five years in their respective constituencies and this applies to the Congress MLAs also. They will get full cooperation from the government for the development works," CM Yadav added.

CM Yadav had asked the legislatures of the MP Assembly (cutting across party lines) to prepare a vision document for the respective Assembly earlier in July.

CM Yadav had then suggested to the MLAs that the document should prioritise enhancing the quality of life for citizens by implementing reforms in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, sanitation, infrastructure, and more.

After the meeting concluded, Umang Singhar told media persons that the Congress delegation handed over a letter to CM Yadav mentioning various issues and sought his immediate attention.

"The deteriorating state's law and order situation was discussed prominently during the meeting. We have requested CM to take tough action against the police officials who fail to ensure a peaceful situation in their respective jurisdictions," Singhar said.

He said the Congress delegation raised the issue of growing crime against women, especially the incidents of rape of school girls.

"We have been told that due to back-to-back rape incidents against school girls, parents are in shock," Singhar added.

