Oppn MPs to give call attention notice in LS on drug abuse issue

New Delhi, Dec 20 Lok Sabha MPs Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and P.V. Midhun Reddy will issue a call attention notice in the House to Home Ministry on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Estimates will lay three reports on "Estimates and Policy Aspects of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region".

The committee on Public Undertakings will present in the lower house, a report on the "Operational Performance of NMDC Limited based on CAG Report No. 5 of 2019".

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Welfare of SCs and STs will present two reports on "Reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Public Sector Oil Companies and Status of allotment of Petrol and Gas agencies (CNG, PNG, LPG etc) and other related agencies and units to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes".

Standing Committee on Energy will present a report on Demands for Grants (2022-23) of Power Ministry.

Committee on agriculture will present eight reports on evaluation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Standing Committee on labour will present three reports on demands for grants (2022-23) of the Labour Ministry.

Standing committee on transport, tourism and culture will present four reports on "Creation of Regulatory Framework for Protection of Historical Sites and Monuments".

Standing committee on housing and urban affairs will present a report on "Implementation of Metro Rail Projects - An Appraisal".

It will also present a report on "PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi)".

