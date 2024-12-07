Oppn parties manipulated peaceful protest of BPSC candidates: LJP (Ram Vilas) leader

Patna, Dec 7 A day after the lathi charge on protesting BPSC aspirants by Patna Police sparked strong reactions across the political spectrum, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Jamui, Arun Bharti, accused opposition parties of manipulating the peaceful protest for political gain.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader claimed that anti-social elements allegedly instigated by the opposition disrupted the protests, creating unnecessary chaos.

“I condemned these actions. The issues related to students’ futures should not be exploited for political mileage. Some anti-social elements entered the peaceful protest and made it provocative. The leader of the party which becomes irrelevant in current circumstances is asking questions about it. I want to ask him how many entrance examinations he has given,” he said.

Drawing from his personal experience as a student, Bharti supported dialogue instead of protests to resolve concerns about changes in examination systems.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav supported the students, emphasising their demands to remove the controversial ‘normalisation’ policy.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Rabri Devi also backed the students, criticising the Nitish Kumar government for initiating forceful action against the demonstrators.

“Peaceful protest is a democratic right of the students and the government should resolve the students’ grievances through clear communication rather than repression. They are the students of Bihar and if they do not raise their voice for the rights against the government then who would do it,” Rabri Devi said.

Amid these political reactions, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) clarified that normalisation will not be applied in the upcoming 70th Combined Preliminary Examination, signalling an effort to address student concerns.

The incident has escalated into a political flashpoint, with different parties aligning themselves based on their broader political strategies. While the government faces criticism for its handling of the protest, opposition leaders are seizing the moment to challenge the ruling coalition.

At its core, however, the issue remains the students' demand for fairness and transparency in the examination process, which underscores the need for constructive engagement and resolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor