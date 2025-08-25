Oppn should support 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as people want it: Arjun Ram Meghwal (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Aug 25 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Opposition should come forward to support the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as it is a "progressive" law and aligns with the public's demands.

In an interview with IANS, Meghwal spoke on a wide range of issues, from recent bills introduced and passed during the Monsoon Session, the Opposition leaders questioning the Supreme Court, implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' and the Uniform Civil Court (UCC) across the country.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Why do you think the Opposition alliance is against the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill? Are they worried about the arrest of their Chief Ministers?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: This is a very important and progressive law. If any minister, chief minister, or even the prime minister is in office and an investigating agency proves them guilty, and the court sentences them to five years or more without granting bail, then it will not be possible for such a person to govern. The people have entrusted them with governance, and in such a case, they will not be able to remain in office beyond the 31st day.

This should be considered a progressive law, and the Opposition should support it. The people want such a law to come into effect.

IANS: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has levelled serious allegations against the EC. Is there any provision under which action can be taken against him for making such allegations?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: The Election Commission is doing its job. In the all-party meeting on July 20, the Opposition had demanded that the first discussion in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament should be on Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi and his party members were also present in that meeting. We even accepted their demand for a 16-hour-long debate. They also demanded a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also participated in the discussion after concluding his foreign visit.

The debate on Operation Sindoor exposed the Opposition, and when they felt the ruling side had scored more. The country got to know how our armed forces destroyed the terror infrastructure under the leadership of PM Modi. Hence, they changed strategy and raised the issue of SIR.

When we mentioned that there cannot be any discussion on the EC in the Parliament, recalling that in December 1988, when an MP tried to raise the issue pertaining to the functioning of the EC, the then Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, who was a Congress leader, denied the permission and said that the Constitution will have to be amemded if the matters related to EC needs to be discussed in the Parliament.

However, they still continued with the chaos. Their real objective was to create disruption in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

However, despite that, our legislative work went well. In this session, the Income Tax Act 1961 was passed, a law on online gaming was enacted to save the youth of India, and the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill was introduced.

IANS: Congress leaders often criticise the Supreme Court. Recently, when the apex court reprimanded Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian Army and the Chinese intrusion, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi objected to it. Should the Supreme Court take cognisance of such political remarks?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Defaming India's constitutional institutions is part of the Opposition's strategy. Now they are exposing themselves. The public trusts the Supreme Court, and so do we. Those who made the remark have commented in a different manner. The Supreme Court made an observation. If you don't agree, then go and appeal. Who are you to criticise the Supreme Court? This is what I want to ask them.

IANS: Till when do you think the 'One Nation, One Election' will be implemented?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: 'One Nation, One Election' is also an electoral reform. Holding elections simultaneously could lead to an estimated GDP growth of up to 1.5 per cent. With frequent elections, police, teachers, and other employees are deployed on election duty, which disrupts studies in schools and affects the functioning of other institutions as well.

IANS: What is the update on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)? Will it be applied across the nation?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Work has been done in this direction in Goa. It is underway in Uttarakhand, and other states are also coming forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor