Oppn slams Fadnavis govt over Mumbai waterlogging issue after season's first heavy rainfall

Mumbai, May 26 Shiv Sena(UBT) and Congress have slammed the Mahayuti government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the disruption of normal life in Mumbai due to waterlogging following heavy rain.

Shiv Dena(UBT) leader and former Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a stinging post on blamed the government for failing to act on time.

He wrote on X, "The absolute apathy of the bjp government that controls the BMC for the past 3 years has led to Mumbai come to a standstill today. Mumbai has water logging in places that never saw water logged earlier. The Hind Mata which was made water logging free by us in 2021/22, is now water logged again today only and only because the @mybmc did not initiate the process of pumping out water on time. Last week it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka. Today, it is many more areas that we see suffering the bjp’s terrible governance.”

"Why does the BJP hate Mumbai so much that it has left Mumbai grappling with roads half rug up, nallahs not cleaned and water logged in more places than before? This is immensely painful to see. This area was made water logging free by us 4 years ago. Today, because the bjp controlled @mybmc did not initiate the SoPs for the monsoons, it is water logged again,” he said.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, alleged that the BJP alliance is corrupt, which has drowned Mumbai in the first rain and asked where have crores of rupees spent on cleaning drains have gone and whose pocket?

He claimed that the BMC and the state government are responsible for the plight of Mumbaikars, who will not forgive the "corrupt gang that looted Mumbai". He added that roads, housing societies, railway tracks, underground metro stations and hospitals were flooded heavily.

“In the first heavy rain, the streets of Mumbai were flooded with the corruption of the state government and the municipal administration. The roads and railway tracks were flooded with water. The working class of Mumbaikars faced immense hardship while going to work. Every year, the BMC claims to spend crores of rupees on cleaning drains and pre-monsoon work in Mumbai, but when it rains, everything falls apart, and the truth gets exposed. Mumbaikars are facing this hardship because contractors and the ruling party are filling their pockets by embezzling public money,” he remarked.

“One rain has exposed the corrupt practices of the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar. Their achievements are so great that it seems that they will have to go door to door by boat to seek people's votes in the upcoming elections. Every year, the municipal corporation spends crores of rupees on pre-monsoon work, but in reality, where does this money go? This question arises. Mumbai is facing this situation due to the corrupt alliance of the Ministry, Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration, and contractors,” said Sapkal.

BMC presented a budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the year 2025-26, which was about 14.19 per cent more than the budget of 2024-25, making it the largest in the history of BMC. A provision of Rs 5,100 crore was made for the Roads and Transport Department in this budget. A provision of Rs 5,545 crore was made for the Sewage Treatment Plant. In 2024, Rs 249.27 crore was spent on drain cleaning, while in 2025, Rs 395 crore was spent on drain cleaning and silting of the Mithi River. A total of 31 contractors were given work for this.

"Despite spending this much money, drain cleaning in Mumbai has not been done... They have embezzled the tax money of Mumbaikars...,” said Sapkal. He claimed that the people of Mumbai will not forgive this "corrupt gang looting Mumbai".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor