Oppn slams Maha govt over suicide by contractor, warns of similar cases if no action

Mumbai, July 24 Opposition parties have slammed the Mahayuti government after a young engineer-contractor, Harshal Patil from Walwa tehsil in Sangli district, committed suicide for not receiving payment of Rs 1.40 crore from the government for the work done under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Patil had borrowed Rs 65 lakh from a private money lender. And, due to the non-payment from the government, he was under extreme stress. He committed suicide on Wednesday.

Patil’s suicide comes at a time when the association of contractors engaged in carrying out various developmental works of various government departments has been stepping up their demand for an early payment of their dues of over Rs 80,000 crore.

Former minister and NCP(SP) Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil, who was elected from Sangli district, criticised the government for not clearing the payment of contractors. He recalled that last week he had cautioned the government in the state legislature that if there were further delays, the contractors, like farmers, would take the extreme step of committing suicides.

“Tired of the government's false promises of providing employment, the children of ordinary farmers became contractors. The government has dashed the dreams of a youth who was striving to build his own world through hard work. The state government, in order to win elections, distributed various contracts despite having no funds in the treasury. Today, contractors across the state are pleading and protesting at the government's doorstep to receive their pending payments. This is not the situation of just one department but of all departments. The government seems to have no regard for the fact that a contractor does not support just one household but also the families of many workers who depend on them. The government must immediately find a solution to this situation,” said Patil.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut blamed the Mahayuti government for turning the state into a "cremation ground". He alleged that Harshal Patil’s suicide is a culpable offence. “Under what illusion are the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers of this state living in the world? The Prime Minister praised Fadnavis a lot the day before yesterday. The same Prime Minister should come and stay in Maharashtra for two days and call the families of the farmers and young entrepreneurs who committed suicides in the last five months,” he said.

“Why did Harshal Patil have to commit suicide? Why could he not get the money for the Jal Jeevan Mission work on time? Who is responsible for it, which ministers, which officials are responsible?” he asked.

Raut stated, “Doesn't the government have Rs 1.40 crore to pay Harshal Patil? Contractors' bills worth Rs 80,000 crore are overdue. Many contractors have committed suicides; some tried to self-immolate in front of the Chief Minister's car, and yesterday, a young contractor, Harshal Patil, committed suicide. Nevertheless, these 2-3 people in the government are having fun like Narendra Modi.”

Further, Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also slammed the government, saying, “Farmers were committing suicide, and now this government has brought contractors to the point of suicide as well. A red carpet for big contractors, while small contractors’ bills are being delayed -- is this the government’s justice? Is it because priority is given to a select few favourite contractors, and small contractors are facing this situation? It is clear that the state’s treasury is empty. The financial discipline has collapsed -- will the Finance Minister and the government still deny this truth or take responsibility?”

The NCP(SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad said the government is reeling under an acute financial crisis due to the allocation of huge funds to financially unsustainable schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana. On the other hand, payments for works completed by thousands of contractors for District Councils, Panchayat Samitis, Public Works, and Water Resources Departments have been held up. "The reason? The state government simply doesn’t have the funds to clear these bills," he said.

“Today, Harshal Patil is dead, but how many more will fall into this tragic cycle tomorrow? It’s better not to imagine. This is not just a financial crisis -- it is also an administrative failure! To win elections, free facilities are promised to the public, but the necessary financial balance to support them is not maintained. Harshal Patil’s suicide is not just a personal tragedy -- it is a warning. The state government, administration, and society need to take this matter seriously,” warned Awhad.

