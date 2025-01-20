Oppn slams MahaYuti govt as 5 cops held responsible for death of Badlapur sex abuse accused

Mumbai, Jan 20 Maharashtra Opposition on Monday slammed the MahaYuti government after a magistrate's inquiry held five policemen responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.

Maharashtra High Court was hearing the petition filed by Akshay Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, claiming the police killed his son in a fake encounter.

Former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (NCP-SP) alleged that Akshay Shinde's encounter was at the behest of the BJP.

“We had already said that the accused Shinde did not shoot himself but was killed by the police. The school where the sexual assault took place was affiliated to BJP,” he claimed and questioned whether the encounter was done to save the officer bearers of the school management.

He pointed out that after the arrest of Akshay Shinde, the police took him away in a vehicle, adding that he snatched the police gun and shot himself.

“It was said that he died in it. At the same time, we had expressed suspicion. No one can take away the revolver from the police and shoot because the gun is locked. Therefore, we had demanded an investigation into this matter. The findings of the magistrate show that the suspicion we expressed was correct,” said Deshmukh.

He further added that the revolver used by Akshay Shinde to fire the bullets did not have his fingerprints on it. “This had raised many questions. Who carried out this fake encounter? On whose instructions was it carried out and who was it carried out to save?” he asked.

Deshmukh said what is serious is that the High Court observed that the allegations made by the parents of the deceased that their son was killed by the police in a fake encounter found substance as far as the Forensic Science Laboratory reports are concerned.

Further, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut claimed it has been common to make the police a sacrificial limb for political gains.

“In this case, the police officers who acted on their (political bosses) orders will be made scapegoats. The court decided that if legal action is taken, action will be taken against them under Section 302.,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that they had said earlier that it was not an encounter but it was Akshay Shjnde’s murder to destroy the proofs.

“It was a desperate attempt to save the office bearers of the Badlapur schools allegedly linked to RSS and BJP,” he charged.

State BJP chief and revenue minister and Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said it would not be proper to comment on the court observations.

