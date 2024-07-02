Oppn suffered defeat despite peddling lies: PM Modi assails INDIA bloc in LS

New Delhi, July 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the BJP-led NDA’s resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the alliance rode to power for a record third time because people reposed faith and confidence in its governance.

PM Modi reiterated the government’s commitment and resolve towards public welfare, amid pandemonium and loud slogan-shouting by the Opposition members.

He also took a stinging jibe at the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said that the Opposition suffered defeat despite propagating a series of lies.

“People of the country rejected the Opposition’s web of lies and gave BJP-led NDA a record victory and a chance to serve them again,” he said, replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi said that the people of the country have given a decisive mandate but some continue to writhe in pain, which is understandable.

PM Modi said that his government has consistently focussed on the welfare of poor and downtrodden citizens for the last ten years and the return of NDA was a testimony of the people’s faith in its governance.

PM Modi said that the ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream is not merely a slogan but a resolve to put the nation on the global stage by spurring growth and progress in all sectors.

“The Government stands by its Viksit Bharat promise and we will work round-the-clock to realize this dream,” PM Modi said.

He further said that lifting 25 crore people out of the poverty zone has been an unprecedented achievement of his government.

PM Modi said that on one hand, the Opposition relied on appeasement politics but today, the government’s top focus is ‘Nation First’.

“Earlier, Tushtikaran (Appeasement) model of governance dominated the discourse but today, Santushikaran (satisfaction) of all classes is the government’s mantra for governance,” PM Modi said.

