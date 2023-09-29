Oppn welcomes Calcutta HC’s order on replacement of ED official heading school job case probe

Kolkata, Sep 29 The opposition parties in West Bengal have welcomed the order of the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on immediately replacement Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assistant Director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra as the head of the team of the central agency team probing the multi- crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

According to the senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court and the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya the decision was quite expected in view of the court observation on role of the officer concerned in the previous hearing on September 25.

“ED was asked by Justice Sinha’s bench to present the details of the properties of the directors of a corporate entity whose name surfaced in the course of investigation.

“But ED, instead of submitting a report based on its own independent findings, just paced a report based on information submitted to it by the directors of the said entity.

“The court took an exception to that during the course of the previous hearing and so such an order was quite expected,” Bhattacharya explained.

Welcoming the order, BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said that the Calcutta High Court has turned out to be a messiah in restoring the faith of people in the legal and judicial system of the country.

“The investigation in the school job case is entirely court- monitored and the Calcutta High Court is giving the right directions for speedy and efficient progress of investigation in the matter,” she said.

Till the time the report was filed there was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress on the matter.

