Oppn's only goal was just to target Central govt: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 13 Reacting to the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni's remarks on the Congress defeat in Haryana, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the INDIA bloc never had honest intentions about the farmers and their only goal was to target the Central government.

"The truth of those who were criticising the Central government through various factions of the INDIA bloc has now been exposed. They never had any honest intentions; their goal was to target the Central government, which has always been pro-farmer," said the BJP National General Secretary.

He added that the Haryana results are the outcome of a self-serving alliance. "We are witnessing different statements from all directions, each with a different tone. Those who lack public support are trying to build their base," he said.

He urged farmers to understand how Congress has allegedly historically exploited them, stating, "The truth is coming out about how Congress has used farmers for its own interests."

Reacting to BKS Chief's statement that Priyanka Gandhi should take charge of the Congress, Dushyant Gautam mocked saying, "People tend to stay connected with the family and, therefore, will try to sing praises about it. However, that doesn't always work as expected."

Earlier, Gurnam Charuni, the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) chief, expressed disappointment over Congress' loss in the Haryana Assembly polls.

Charuni in an interview with IANS said that the farmers created a "favourable atmosphere" for the Congress in Haryana, the party, however, failed to capitalise on it.

"The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it," Charuni said, further criticising Congress for failing to stand with farmers.

