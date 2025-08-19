Oppn's VP candidate: Telangana minister urges Telugu parties to back Sudershan Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 19 Senior Congress leader and Telangana’s Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, has appealed to political parties from both Telugu states to support Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as the Opposition's candidate for the election to the post of the Vice-President of India.

The INDIA Bloc on Tuesday announced the name of the former Supreme Court judge as its candidate for the poll for the Vice-President's post.

“We appeal to all Telugu parties to support the candidature of Justice Sudershan Reddy, a distinguished jurist, in the upcoming vice-presidential election,” Uttam Kumar Reddy posted on social media platform X.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena are part of the BJP-led NDA, which has announced Maharashtra Governor and RSS man C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate.

YSR Congress Party led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet officially announced its stand, but one of its MPs hinted that the party will back the NDA candidate.

YSRCP has four members in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no representation in Lok Sabha but the party has four members in the Upper House.

The BRS has not yet announced its decision.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the lone MP of his party from Telangana, is likely to back the INDIA Bloc candidate.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has hailed the choice of Sudershan Reddy as the candidate of the INDIA Bloc for the vice-presidential election.

“'Most distinguished and progressive jurist…' is the most apt summation of Shri Justice (Retired) B. Sudershan Reddy garu, the nominee of the INDIA Bloc for the Vice-President's post. All the alliance partners are together and resolved to back Justice Sudershan Reddy garu in the VP elections," the Chief Minister posted on X.

CM Reddy said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has given the people of India a great option for the distinguished post of Vice President.

“Justice B.S. Reddy garu has served the country through his long years of service of the legal ecosystem in various capacities, including jurist, pleader, judge and Chief Justice in a High Court, and finally, as Judge of the Supreme Court. He will serve the country if elected as Vice President and run the Rajya Sabha with the same passion, integrity, wisdom and simplicity,” he added.

