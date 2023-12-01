Opposition Congress gaining grounds in four out of six regions in MP

New Delhi, Dec 1 In the crucial Assembly elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the opposition Congress is gaining grounds in four out of six regions of the state, as per the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll.

According to the Exit Poll, in the 56 seats in the Baghelkhand region where the Congress had won 16 seats in 2018, the party is likely to win 28 seats this time, while the BJP is expected to win 25 seats. The saffron party had won 38 seats in the region in 2018.

The vote share of the Congress is likely to increase from 33.6 per cent in 2018 to 41.6 per cent this time, while the vote share of the BJP is likely to increase marginally from 38.1 per cent in 2018 to 38.9 per cent this time.

In Bhopal region, the Congress is likely to win 11 seats this time, up from 9 in 2018. The BJP is expected to win 14 seats, down from its 2018 tally of 16.

However, the vote share of the Congress is likely to decline from 43.1 per cent in 2018 to 42.1 per cent this time, a dip of 1 per cent. The vote share of the BJP is likely to witness a dip, from 47 per cent in 2018 to 46.2 per cent this time.

In the 34 seats in the Chambal region, where the Congress had won 26 seats in 2018, the party is likely to win 27 seats this time, while the BJP is expected to win 6 seats, one less than the 7 it had won in 2018.

In the 42 seats in Mahakaushal region, the Congress won 24 seats in 2018 is likely to win 25 seats this time, while the BJP is expected to win 16 seats. The BJP had won 17 seats in the region in 2018.

In the 45 seats in the Malwa region, the Congress won 21 seats in 2018 is likely to win 18 seats this time, whereas the BJP is expected to win 27 seats, four more than its 2018 tally of 23.

In Nimar region, the Congress had won 18 of the 28 seats in 2018 and is likely to win 16 seats this time, while the BJP is expected to win 12 seats, up from its 2018 tally of 8.

