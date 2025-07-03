Opposition corners Maha govt on crop loan waiver

Mumbai, July 3 Maharashtra opposition on Thursday cornered the MahaYuti government over its poll promise of crop loan waiver and demanded that it should be introduced without further delays.

Opposition party legislators Jayant Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar and Bhaskar Jadhav accused the state government of dilly-dallying over its promise of crop loan waiver, saying it is needed immediately as agriculture is suffering from GST, due to which no matter what crop is grown, the production cost is Rs 60,000.

Farmers are hit hard by the damage caused due to unseasonal rains, and they are unable to bear the burden amid the rising mismatch between the cost of production and the price the farmers ultimately get for their produce.

Opposition members were speaking during the resolution moved by them for discussion on the state government’s apathy and neglect towards rising cases of farmers' suicides and losses incurred by them due to market volatility.

The opposition members adopted an aggressive posture, expressing their strong displeasure over the absence of ministers from the agriculture, water resources, marketing, water conservation and other departments in the assembly, which led to a ruckus as the ruling party members also expressed their dissatisfaction over the absence of concerned ministers in the house.

“If there are no ministers in the House, the Secretary and Deputy Secretary should be present in the officers’ gallery, then call at least a desk officer basically to take notes,” said legislator Suresh Dhas sarcastically.

As there were no ministers from any other department except Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the House for 15 to 20 minutes, the opposition created a ruckus demanding an adjournment of the House.

The BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar and Suresh Dhas also joined the opposition to take serious objection to the proceedings. They criticised the government, asking questions such as when it will waive off loans, pay for paddy purchase, and provide one and a half times the guaranteed price, when it will investigate bogus crop insurance, and what measures will be taken to address farmer suicides.

During the discussion, opposition legislators criticised the government over the controversial statements made by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar.

Shiv Sena UBT legislator Bhaskar Jadhav, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP SP legislator Jayant Patil termed the government's policies “anti-agricultural.”

Bhaskar Jadhav said: “This year, the paddy fields have been destroyed due to untimely rains. When farmers are in trouble everywhere, the Agriculture Minister himself makes fun of the farmers. BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar also makes insensitive statements against farmers. This is only because of the arrogance of power.”

Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The price of chemical fertilisers has been increased drastically. The price of seeds and pesticides has increased.

He demanded that the government announce a crop loan waiver instead of setting up a committee.

Jayant Patil and Vijay Wadettiwar asked the government not to make a prestige issue about the implementation of a Rs 86,300 crore Shaktipeeth Mahamarg. They demanded that the government should take the farmers and the opposition into confidence before going ahead with land acquisition and project development.

However, BJP legislator Gopichand Papalkar strongly supported the Shaktipeeth Mahamarg and claimed that the opposition parties are politicising the issue.

