Opposition creates ruckus outside, assembly ahead of Bihar Budget

Outside the Bihar Assembly, RJD MLAs are making a fuss over employment, over non employement among youths. The budget is expected to focus exclusively on education, employment and infrastructure. It is hoped that the state government will pay special attention to capital expenditure, the effect of which can be clearly seen in the new financial year.

The Nitish Kumar government is expected to lay special emphasis on enhancing technical education, skill development and employment generation. Officials said the Budget may have some big announcements in terms of the generation of jobs both in the private and public sectors to push growth. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has been critical of the government for failing in fulfilling its poll promise of 1.9 million jobs. The government has fast-tracked the recruitment of 42000 teachers. It is likely to invite applications for vacancies in health, commercial taxes, and other departments.