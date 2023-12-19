Opposition MPs stage protest in Parliament over suspension of 92 MPs

New Delhi, Dec 19 Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the suspension of 92 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Opposition MPs, who were suspended on Monday and December 14, staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament and also at the Makar dwar of the Parliament building.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest of the MPs near the Makar dwar.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-(Union Home Minister Amit) Shah have insulted the dignity of the House. Despite serious security lapses, he does not come to Parliament and give any statement."

"I am very sad that for the first time in history so many MPs have been suspended. This is like flouting democracy and is a deep insult to the dignity of the House," he said.

The Opposition MPs while protesting at the Makar dwar mimicked Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The INDIA bloc MPs also raised slogans against the government and kept on pressing the demand for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both Houses over December 13 Parliament Security breach.

On Monday, 45 Rajya Sabha MPs and 33 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for remainder of Session. On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Session.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement over Parliament Security breach by Shah.

Till now six people have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Parliament security breach.

