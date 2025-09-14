Opposition parties slam Odisha government over fertiliser crisis

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress on Sunday launched scathing attacks on the state government over the ongoing fertiliser crisis across several districts across Odisha.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya questioned the state government's claims regarding the availability of sufficient fertiliser in the state, alleging that the government is misleading people and farmers by such false claims.

“I urge and appeal to the state government to inspect the real picture of fertiliser supply on ground. The ministers instead of making statements in Bhubaneswar should visit the villages and if they realise that the farmers are getting adequate fertiliser, then we will accept the claims of the government. There is a shortage of fertiliser everywhere. The farmers can be seen waiting in queue stretching a mile before the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in several districts of the state,” said Acharya.

He said that farmers are being forced to buy fertiliser from the open market at prices two to three times higher than the actual rate.

Acharya further alleged that this indicates there is a sufficient amount of fertiliser available in the state, but the government has no control over its supply.

The senior BJD leader revealed that the party will hold a protest over the short supply of fertilizer in Odisha before the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday, seeking the intervention of the Odisha governor to solve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam also targeted the state government over the shortage of fertiliser in the state.

He also stated the Congress party will raise the issue of farmers’ woes during the upcoming session of the state assembly. Countering the opposition criticism, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that the BJP government is the real well-wisher of the farmers of Odisha.

“The farmers and the public have also understood the opposition's attempt to propagate false accusations against the state government. Our government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is ready to debate and answer any issue raised by the opposition in the assembly,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor