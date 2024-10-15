Opposition Protests 'Gross Violation' at Waqf Bill JPC Meeting, Urges Action from LS Speaker Om Birla

Opposition MPs have raised serious concerns over the handling of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, accusing the Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal of violating parliamentary conduct during a meeting held on October 14 in New Delhi. The opposition wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, highlighting numerous procedural violations and alleged biased actions by Pal.

In the letter, the MPs expressed frustration over the invitation extended to Anwar Manippady, the former Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, to present before the committee. They claimed this invitation was beyond the scope of the committee's work. Furthermore, the note Manippady presented, titled "Presentation on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2012 based on Karnataka Waqf Scam Report 2012," did not pertain to the 2024 amendment but instead included politically motivated allegations against Congress leaders, particularly Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition criticized the Chairperson for allowing Manippady to continue despite these irrelevant and defamatory claims, which they say breached parliamentary norms and undermined the dignity of Kharge's constitutional position.

The MPs cited Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure in Lok Sabha, emphasizing that defamatory remarks against individuals, especially those holding high offices, cannot be made without prior notice and must be substantiated with evidence. The letter accused Pal of not allowing adequate time for the MPs to voice their objections and concerns during the meeting, leading to a walkout.

The meeting, which was marked by heated exchanges between ruling party MPs and the opposition, was briefly adjourned after tensions escalated. Opposition MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, Sanjay Singh, and Gaurav Gogoi, among others, staged a walkout, accusing the Chairperson of bias and misconduct. While they later returned to the session, the incident has sparked a call for Speaker Birla's intervention to restore fairness and bipartisanship in the committee's proceedings.

The opposition's letter concluded by urging the Speaker to remind Pal of his duty to remain impartial and ensure that parliamentary norms are upheld. They warned that if such partisanship continues, it would hinder the functioning of the JPC.