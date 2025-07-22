Opposition raises eyebrows over Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation

New Delhi, July 22 The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on health grounds has sent shockwaves through the political corridors of Delhi, with leaders across party lines expressing concern for his well-being while raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his decision.

Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, stepped down on July 21, 2025 -- the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

His departure has not only surprised everyone but has also provided fresh ammunition to the Opposition, many of whom see the move as politically loaded.

While the official reason cited was health, several opposition leaders are unconvinced.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "His resignation raises serious questions. He was active throughout the day, attending all scheduled events, and suddenly resigned in the evening. This doesn't appear to be about health. There's something more to it."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh termed the move "shocking and unfortunate" for the Upper House and Indian politics.

"He looked completely fine when I met him just yesterday. He presided over the House efficiently. I don't know what's going on, but this doesn't add up," Singh told IANS.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, launched a direct attack on the BJP, accusing the party of pushing Dhankhar to the edge.

"The BJP doesn't care about the Constitution or democratic values. Dhankhar ji conducted himself impartially, and that didn't sit well with many in power," he alleged.

Referring to BJP chief J.P. Nadda's "Nothing will go on record; only what I say will go on record; you should know that" remark during the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech, Yadav said, "That insult to the Chair hurt him deeply. This has nothing to do with his health."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, however, took a cautious stance, stating, "He resigned citing health reasons, and I have nothing more to add. I can't read between the lines."

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj said that he prays for Dhankhar's long and healthy life but questioned the timing.

"Why now? Why on the first day of such a crucial session? The Prime Minister must intervene and ask him to reconsider," he told IANS.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also praised Dhankhar's tenure, calling it "praiseworthy," but added, "In politics, nothing is truly unexpected; it's always well-planned. In the BJP, decisions are taken by only two people -- it's not a democratic setup."

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a seasoned politician and constitutional expert, was seen by many as a firm yet fair presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

His resignation, timed with the beginning of the Monsoon Session, has triggered speculation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor