Opposition ridicules Imran Khan after Pak PM makes a parting address, full of self-pity and xenophobia

New Delhi, March 27: It was perhaps the last speech of Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan. In an hour long live televised monologue, Imran Khan appeared as a "defeated and tired" leader whose days are numbered.

Had his speaker allowed voting on a no-confidence motion against him on Thursday in Pakistan National Assembly, Khans exit from premiership was certain. But the hapless and outwitted Prime Minister wanted to still prolong the political drama by defiantly refusing to resign, in the vain hope that playing victim card could somehow, miraculously bail him out.

His speech was full of usual rhetoric, in which Khan talked about his political struggle after a successful career as a cricketer and his ambition to introduce a Madina state model in Pakistan, and claimed that he had been victimised for pursuing an independent foreign policy.

"In Imran Khan's March 31 speech, the word "I" was used 126 times, the word "mine / mine" 48 times, and "me" 19 times. Imran Khan gave nothing to the nation except speeches and rhetoric. Divided the nation with the sentiments of "our fellow patriots" and "our anti-traitors" says Director (South & Central Asia) Hudson Institute Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani envoy in the US.

Khan doubled down on his allegations of a foreign conspiracy against him with the help of three "stooges". Though he did not name three "stooges", it was obvious that he was referring to the top three leaders of the combined opposition - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. who have spearheaded the oust Imran movement.

"Everyone will remember how you devastated the country through foreign conspiracy. Who were Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq? These were the people who made their countrymen slaves of the British," Khan said in his speech. He used the term "handlers" for those behind the opposition's move to end his government through the vote of no confidence.

Reacting to Imran Khan's tirade, the opposition leaders termed it as a "crying baby" and "babbling" of a defeated person who does not know what he is saying.

Opposition leader and the prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif inn his attack said that, "he had made a fool of himself by creating new problems for Pakistan."

Dismissing Imran Khan's charge that the opposition is involved in a foreign conspiracy to dislodge the PTI-led government, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said: "Bringing you to power was an international conspiracy. There is no need to make excuses today when you are leaving power due to your incompetence. Calling a political opponent a thief will not do anything. What did you give to the nation while you were in government?"

Another leader of opposition and an expert of Pakistani foreign policy, Ishaq Dar said in his post that, "After destroying Pakistan's Economy, and before leaving PM office in couple of days, Imran Khan Niazi did a drone attack on foreign policy of Pakistan in his last address to the Nation just for the sake of his petty political gain and to pose that he is a martyr."

After destroying Pakistan's Economy, and before leaving PM office in couple of days, #ImranNiazi did a drone attack on foreign policy of Pakistan in his last address to the Nation just for the sake of his petty political gain and to pose that he is a martyr.

"Sad to see this actually happening. Delusional talk. It is shocking that he has linked his own political survival with a sensitive issue of national security," Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman shared.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that, "Imran Khan urgently needs a psychiatric examination; the results should be made public".

"Khan's speech was a preparation for his election campaign. He has underlined that next election will be fought on anti-US, anti-West agenda," Tahir Malik, a member of Islamabad think tank told Express Tribune, adding that Khan has trying to set the tone for his future course of action, saying nationalism, Islam and foreign policy were the main components of it.

Imran Khan effectively lost the majority in Parliament on Wednesday, after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner of the ruling coalition, joined the ranks of the Opposition, which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly.

The opposition members had been expected to begin debate on the no-confidence vote on Thursday evening, but the National Assembly session was adjourned within minutes of opening when the Imran Khan led government tried to delay the debate.

Now Khan will be voted out of office on Sunday but he still has two days to create more chaos in his "Naya" Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor