Opposition ruckus continues, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi, July 23 The Lok Sabha began its proceedings for the third day of Monsoon Session on Wednesday, with a series of important bills listed for discussion, but the raging protests and sloganeering by the Opposition members led to its adjournment, within minutes of convening.

As the Lower House convened for the third day of legislative business this morning, the Opposition members started raising slogans and also trooped into the well of the House to register their protest.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took strong objection to the ‘behaviour and conduct’ of the Opposition lawmakers and also handed over stern advice to them to ‘act in accordance with the law and also conform to the high Parliamentary standards but his call went unheeded, and the slogan shouting continued.

Om Birla also objected to waving of placards inside the House, saying, "The nation is watching your behaviour and conduct. I will have to take action against members bringing banners. The House is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. All must strive to maintain the decorum of the house."

As the ruckus prevailed, he adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reconvened, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tabled the National Sports Bill that seeks to bring the Indian Cricket Board, BCCI, under the purview of the government. If the bill is passed by the Parliament, the cricket body will cease to be an autonomous body, say experts.

Day 3 of proceedings saw chaos erupting in the House over the Opposition’s persistent demand for urgent debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The government has stated that it is ready for debate on all issues. Time has also been allocated for debate on Pahalgam and Op Sindoor, but the Opposition is bent on discussing the SIR issue, claiming widespread manipulation of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, the first two days of Parliament witnessed washout, with minimal business conducted on either day. The government and Opposition clashed over multiple issues, with the latter demanding urgent debate on Pahalgam security lapse, Operation Sindoor, and Trump’s claims of brokering peace. The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after the first day of the session further precipitated the situation.

