Opposition running away from debate on Nov 1: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 15 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed leaders of opposition for running away from the debate on November 1 out of the fear of being exposed for their misdeeds.

The Chief Minister said as the leaders belonging to Opposition have been hand in glove with those who have ruined the state so they are running away from debate.

He said in a statement that “the hands and souls of these leaders are drenched with blood of the state as they have betrayed Punjab and its people.”

Mann said the people can never forgive these leaders for their sins against Punjab.

The Chief Minister said the debate will be centered around who and how Punjab has been looted till now, nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, traders, shopkeepers, Gurbani, robbing of river waters and others.

He said these leaders have deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people of state.

Mann said whether these leaders come or not, he will go and keep the chairs of these leaders for the debate.

The Chief Minister said during the previous regimes people used to be scared of success as these leaders used to put share in their ventures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor